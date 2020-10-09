Nutrition Labelling Composition and Standards Provisional Common Framework command paper

The Nutrition Labelling, Composition and Standards Common Framework concerns retained EU legislation on the following areas:

nutrition and health claims made on foods

the addition of vitamins, minerals, and certain other substances to foods;

the composition and labelling of food supplements

the composition and labelling of food intended for infants and young children, food special medical purposes, and total diet replacement for weight control (‘Foods for Specific Groups’)

and the mandatory nutrition declaration (food labelling), including additional forms of expression and presentation in which it may be given

It has been developed in collaboration with the devolved administrations and in line with a set of principles agreed between the UK government and Scottish and Welsh governments at the Joint Ministerial Committee (European Negotiations) (JMC(EN)) in October 2017.

The framework was provisionally agreed at the JMC(EN) on 3 September 2020 and is now laid in Parliament to enable parliamentary scrutiny to begin.