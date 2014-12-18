Notification of intent to import an unlicensed medicinal product
How to submit a notification of intent to import an unlicensed medicine to the MHRA.
Documents
Details
This guidance provides information for individuals or organisations intending to import an unlicensed medicinal product into the United Kingdom. It outlines the legal requirements and the process for submitting a Notification of Intent to Import, including necessary documentation and compliance with regulatory standards.
The page offers information on how to notify the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the importation, as well as key considerations regarding the safety, quality, and effectiveness of the product being imported. The notification process helps ensure that unlicensed medicinal products meet the required regulations for use in the UK.
