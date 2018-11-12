The Nominations and Governance Committee is an advisory body which exercises governance functions. It comprises between 2 and 4 members appointed by the Board of RSH . The Committee meets at least once a year, or as required, at appropriate intervals.

The NGC ’s role is to provide independent support to the regulator’s Board and Accounting Officer by providing scrutiny, oversight and advice in relation to:

plans for orderly succession of appointments to the Board and of senior management, in order to maintain an appropriate balance of skills and experience; 

incentives and rewards for executive board members and senior officials; and

the regulator’s governance arrangements.

Board and other committees

See Our Governance for more information about the Board.

See Audit and Risk Assurance Committee for information about its terms of reference and standing orders.

Code of Conduct

See Code of Conduct Board and Committee Members for the Code of Conduct and Practice for Board Members, Committee and Sub-Committee Members.