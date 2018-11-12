Transparency data

Nominations and Governance Committee

Terms of reference and standing orders for the Regulator of Social Housing's Nominations and Governance Committee

Regulator of Social Housing
England

Nominations and Governance Committee – terms of reference and standing orders

The Nominations and Governance Committee is an advisory body which exercises governance functions. It comprises between 2 and 4 members appointed by the Board of RSH. The Committee meets at least once a year, or as required, at appropriate intervals.

The NGC’s role is to provide independent support to the regulator’s Board and Accounting Officer by providing scrutiny, oversight and advice in relation to:

  • plans for orderly succession of appointments to the Board and of senior management, in order to maintain an appropriate balance of skills and experience; 

  • incentives and rewards for executive board members and senior officials; and

  • the regulator’s governance arrangements.

Board and other committees

Code of Conduct

See Code of Conduct Board and Committee Members for the Code of Conduct and Practice for Board Members, Committee and Sub-Committee Members.

