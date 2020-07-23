Transparency data

NHS Test and Trace statistics (England): 9 July to 15 July 2020

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 7 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.

Department of Health and Social Care

Weekly NHS Test and Trace bulletin, England: 9 July to 15 July 2020

Weekly NHS Test and Trace bulletin, England: 9 July to 15 July 2020

NHS Test and Trace statistics 9 July to 15 July: data tables

Details

The data reflects the first 7 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace.

For testing, the data includes:

  • people tested for coronavirus
  • people testing positive for coronavirus
  • time taken for test results to become available

For contact tracing, it includes:

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
  • close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached
