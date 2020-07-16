Transparency data

NHS Test and Trace statistics (England): 2 July to 8 July 2020

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 6 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.

Published 16 July 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Weekly NHS Test and Trace bulletin, England: 2 July to 8 July 2020

PDF, 1.25MB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NHS Test and Trace statistics 2 July to 8 July: data tables

ODS, 30.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The data reflects the first 6 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace.

For testing, the data includes:

  • people tested for coronavirus
  • people testing positive for coronavirus
  • time taken for test results to become available

For contact tracing, it includes:

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
  • close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached
Published 16 July 2020

