NHS Test and Trace (England) statistics: 3 December to 9 December

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 28 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England.

Published 17 December 2020
Department of Health and Social Care
England

Weekly statistics for NHS Test and Trace (England): 3 December to 9 December

PDF, 1.79MB, 41 pages

NHS Test and Trace statistics, 28 May to 9 December 2020: data tables

ODS, 102KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

NHS Test and Trace regional breakdowns, 28 May to 9 December 2020: data tables

View online Download CSV 35.5KB

Demographic and regional information for people tested and testing positive, 28 May to 9 December 2020: data tables

ODS, 484KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Pillar 2 tests conducted: 28 May to 9 December 2020

ODS, 484KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

The data reflects the first 28 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England since late March.

Testing

  • people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • time taken for test results to become available

Contact tracing

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
  • close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and the time taken for them to be reached
