NHS Test and Trace (England) and coronavirus testing (UK) statistics: 5 November to 11 November
Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 24 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England and coronavirus testing (UK).
Documents
Details
The data reflects the first 24 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England, and testing operations in the UK since late March.
Testing
- people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
- people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
- time taken for test results to become available, England
Contact tracing
- people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached, England
- close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and the time taken for them to be reached, England
For coronavirus testing in the UK, this includes:
- lab testing capacity, UK
- number of tests sent out, UK
- number of tests processed, UK
Published 19 November 2020