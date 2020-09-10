Transparency data

NHS Test and Trace (England) and coronavirus testing (UK) statistics: 27 August to 2 September 2020

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 14 of NHS Test and Trace contact tracing in England and coronavirus testing (UK).

Published 10 September 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Weekly statistics for NHS Test and Trace (England) and coronavirus testing (UK): 27 August to 2 September

NHS Test and Trace statistics 28 May to 2 September 2020: data tables

NHS Test and Trace regional breakdowns 28 May to 2 September: data tables

Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing statistics (UK): data tables

The data reflects the first 14 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England, and testing operations in the UK since late March.

For NHS Test and Trace (England), this includes:

Testing

  • people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
  • people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), England
  • time taken for test results to become available, England

Contact tracing

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached, England
  • close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached, England

For coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in the UK, this includes:

  • lab testing capacity, UK
  • number of tests sent out, UK
  • number of tests processed, UK
