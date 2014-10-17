NHS Pension Scheme: consultee list

Transparency data

Department of Health and Social Care
17 October 2014
2 August 2021

Under the Public Service Pensions Act 2013, section 21 (2), the Department of Health and Social Care has to publish a list of the organisations or stakeholders that we would usually expect to consult under subsection (1).

If your organisation represents health workers or employs health workers or individuals covered by the NHS Pension Scheme regulations and would like to be considered for inclusion, please send details to nhsspsconsultations@dhsc.gov.uk.

