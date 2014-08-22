Guidance

NHS patient, visitor and staff car parking management

Information on how car parking provided by NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts should be managed.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
23 August 2014
Last updated:
1 April 2021

NHS car parking guidance 2021 for NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts

These guidelines include information on implementing free car parking for those in greatest need and the COVID-19 free car parking commitment to NHS staff.

Those defined as in greatest need are:

  • disabled people
  • frequent outpatient attenders
  • parents of sick children staying overnight
  • staff working night shifts
Published 23 August 2014
Last updated 1 April 2021

  1. Updated with information on free car parking for those in greatest need and the COVID-19 free car parking commitment to NHS staff.

  2. Updated to include carers as an additional explicit group that are eligible for the provision of concessions

  3. First published.

