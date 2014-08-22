NHS patient, visitor and staff car parking management
Information on how car parking provided by NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts should be managed.
These guidelines include information on implementing free car parking for those in greatest need and the COVID-19 free car parking commitment to NHS staff.
Those defined as in greatest need are:
- disabled people
- frequent outpatient attenders
- parents of sick children staying overnight
- staff working night shifts
Last updated 1 April 2021 + show all updates
Updated with information on free car parking for those in greatest need and the COVID-19 free car parking commitment to NHS staff.
Updated to include carers as an additional explicit group that are eligible for the provision of concessions
First published.