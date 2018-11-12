Guidance

NHS-funded nursing care practice

The principles and processes of NHS-funded nursing care.

Department of Health and Social Care
12 November 2018
See all updates

NHS-funded nursing care practice guidance

PDF, 240 KB, 37 pages

Includes the process for determining whether an individual is eligible for NHS-funded nursing care.

Should be read alongside the national framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care.

  1. Updated to reflect changes to the national framework in 2022.

  2. First published.

