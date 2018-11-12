NHS-funded nursing care practice
The principles and processes of NHS-funded nursing care.
Documents
Details
Includes the process for determining whether an individual is eligible for NHS-funded nursing care.
Should be read alongside the national framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care.
Published 12 November 2018
Last updated 30 May 2022 + show all updates
Last updated 30 May 2022 + show all updates
-
Updated to reflect changes to the national framework in 2022.
-
First published.