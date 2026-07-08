New Hospital Programme annual report: financial year 2025 to 2026
An annual update on the government's New Hospital Programme, a major infrastructure initiative to transform hospital design, delivery and operation in England.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This report sets out progress made during the 2025 to 2026 financial year, following the New Hospital Programme reset and publication of the New Hospital Programme: plan for implementation in January 2025.
The report includes information on:
- scheme progress
- programme achievements
- future delivery priorities
- funding
- the methodology used for reporting scheme status and financial data
It is supported by the accompanying ‘New Hospital Programme provisional annual data tables: 2025 to 2026’.
The report is aimed at Parliament, NHS trusts, delivery partners, stakeholders with an interest in hospital infrastructure and members of the public who want to understand how the programme is progressing.
It should be read alongside the ‘New Hospital Programme: plan for implementation’.