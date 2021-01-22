Research and analysis

NERVTAG paper on COVID-19 variant of concern B.1.1.7

Paper from the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) on new coronavirus (COVID-19) variant B.1.1.7.

Published 22 January 2021
Department of Health and Social Care and Government Office for Science

Some preliminary analyses have been undertaken which show that there may be an increase in the severity of disease associated with this new variant, B.1.1.7.

There are some important limitations to the data on which these analyses are based. A relatively small number of people were included in the analyses and from a small number of settings, so more data is being collected and the position will become clearer over the coming weeks.

