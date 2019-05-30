Notice

NE63 9NW, Lynemouth Power Limited: Environmental permit draft decision advertisement

View the draft decision for Lynemouth Power Limited for Lynemouth Power Station, Ashington, Northumberland

Published 30 May 2019
Environment Agency
England

Draft notice of variation and consolidation: Lynemouth Power Limited

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Draft decision document: Lynemouth Power Limited

The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for waste operations, mining waste operations, installations, water discharge and groundwater activities. In some cases it also consult on draft decisions for environmental permits. The arrangements are explained in its Public Participation Statement

These notices explain:

  • the Environment Agency’s proposed decision and the reasons and considerations on which it’s based this
  • additional relevant information available since the application was advertised
  • any information or guidance provided by the Secretary of State relevant to the application
