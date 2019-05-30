Notice
NE63 9NW, Lynemouth Power Limited: Environmental permit draft decision advertisement
View the draft decision for Lynemouth Power Limited for Lynemouth Power Station, Ashington, Northumberland
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for waste operations, mining waste operations, installations, water discharge and groundwater activities. In some cases it also consult on draft decisions for environmental permits. The arrangements are explained in its Public Participation Statement
These notices explain:
- the Environment Agency’s proposed decision and the reasons and considerations on which it’s based this
- additional relevant information available since the application was advertised
- any information or guidance provided by the Secretary of State relevant to the application
Published 30 May 2019