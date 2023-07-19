The National Space Strategy in Action sets out the next steps in implementing the National Space Strategy across each of its 4 pillars:

unlocking growth collaborating internationally growing as a science superpower developing resilient capabilities

The strategy sets out some concrete policy steps we are taking now and sets the direction for the work of government over the next 18 months – giving space sector businesses and innovators a clarity and confidence of where government is intervening, and where we will intervene in the future. It sets out the key metrics we will use to track our progress.

Background: the National Space Strategy

The National Space Strategy brought together the UK’s strengths in science and technology, defence, regulation and diplomacy to pursue a bold national vision:

We will build one of the most innovative and attractive space economies in the world, and the UK will grow as a space nation. We will protect and defend the UK’s interests in space, shape the space environment and use space to help solve challenges at home and overseas. Through cutting edge research, we will inspire the next generation and sustain the UK’s competitive edge in space science and technology.

Since the publication of the National Space Strategy in September 2021, we have made significant progress in delivering that vision.

We have:

announced more than £10 billion of funding for space activities stretching across a decade, including more than £1.75 billion to our key delivery agency the UK Space Agency ( UKSA ) in this Spending Review period

announced more than £10 billion of funding for space activities stretching across a decade, including more than £1.75 billion to our key delivery agency the UK Space Agency ( UKSA ) in this Spending Review period

appointed a new CEO, Paul Bate, and chair, Lord Willets, to UKSA

; convened the National Space Council to provide ministerial coordination and leadership. The creation of Department for Science, Innovation and Technology ( ) has brought together space policy and spectrum and space communications regulatory policy into one department seen significant successes including both the licensing and first launch from the UK’s first spaceport, through to securing 3 new astronauts through the European Space Agency ( ESA )

