National Cancer Plan: technical annex
Sets out supporting evidence, data analysis and graphs to supplement the National Cancer Plan.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This technical annex supports the National Cancer Plan for England. It explains the evidence and analysis behind the plan, including:
- the current picture of cancer in England, such as trends in diagnosis, survival and mortality
- the expected benefits of actions in the plan
- the data sources and methods used to create projections and estimates