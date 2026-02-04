Research and analysis

National Cancer Plan: technical annex

Sets out supporting evidence, data analysis and graphs to supplement the National Cancer Plan.

Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England
4 February 2026

Applies to England

Technical annex to the 2026 National Cancer Plan

PDF, 757 KB, 60 pages

This technical annex supports the National Cancer Plan for England. It explains the evidence and analysis behind the plan, including:

  • the current picture of cancer in England, such as trends in diagnosis, survival and mortality
  • the expected benefits of actions in the plan
  • the data sources and methods used to create projections and estimates

