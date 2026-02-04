Policy paper

National Cancer Plan for England

Details the government's plan to transform cancer care and outcomes in England by 2035.

Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England
4 February 2026

The National Cancer Plan sets out how we will improve cancer care so that 3 out of 4 people diagnosed with cancer survive for 5 years or more by 2035.

The plan has been shaped by an extensive call for evidence exercise, held from 4 February to 29 April 2025. The more than 11,000 responses received have played an essential role in developing the plan.

