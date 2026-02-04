National Cancer Plan for England
Details the government’s plan to transform cancer care and outcomes in England by 2035.
Applies to England
The National Cancer Plan sets out how we will improve cancer care so that 3 out of 4 people diagnosed with cancer survive for 5 years or more by 2035.
The plan has been shaped by an extensive call for evidence exercise, held from 4 February to 29 April 2025. The more than 11,000 responses received have played an essential role in developing the plan.