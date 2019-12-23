Correspondence

Names of Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel members announced: 23 December 2019

The PM has announced the names of two panel members to sit alongside the Chair, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, for Phase 2 of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Letter from the Prime Minister to Sir Martin Moore-Bick

Letter from Sir Martin Moore-Bick to the Prime Minister

Today the Prime Minister has announced Ms Benita Mehra as a decision-making panel member for Phase 2 of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, replacing Professor Nabeel Hamdi.

Benita Mehra is an experienced chartered engineer with a range of skills and experience directly relevant to the issue the Inquiry will be investigating. The Prime Minister has today also formally appointed Thouria Istephan to the Inquiry’s panel for Phase 2. Thouria was announced as a panellist in May 2019.

