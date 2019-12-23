Names of Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel members announced: 23 December 2019

Today the Prime Minister has announced Ms Benita Mehra as a decision-making panel member for Phase 2 of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, replacing Professor Nabeel Hamdi.

Benita Mehra is an experienced chartered engineer with a range of skills and experience directly relevant to the issue the Inquiry will be investigating. The Prime Minister has today also formally appointed Thouria Istephan to the Inquiry’s panel for Phase 2. Thouria was announced as a panellist in May 2019.