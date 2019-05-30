Correspondence

Names of Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel members announced: 30 May 2019

The PM has announced the names of two additional panel members to sit alongside the Chair, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, for Phase 2 of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Published 30 May 2019
From:
Cabinet Office, Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, and The Rt Hon Theresa May MP

Letter from the Prime Minister to Sir Martin Moore-Bick

Letter from Sir Martin Moore-Bick to the Prime Minister

Today the Prime Minister has announced Professor Nabeel Hamdi and Thouria Istephan as the additional two decision-making panel members for Phase 2 of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Professor Hamdi is a widely respected and accomplished academic with an international reputation in housing and participatory design and planning. Ms Istephan is an experienced and highly respected architect. She is a partner at Foster + Partners architectural practice.

Professor Hamdi and Ms Istephan will take up their posts for Phase 2 of the Inquiry’s work.

