Names of Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel members announced: 30 May 2019

Today the Prime Minister has announced Professor Nabeel Hamdi and Thouria Istephan as the additional two decision-making panel members for Phase 2 of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Professor Hamdi is a widely respected and accomplished academic with an international reputation in housing and participatory design and planning. Ms Istephan is an experienced and highly respected architect. She is a partner at Foster + Partners architectural practice.

Professor Hamdi and Ms Istephan will take up their posts for Phase 2 of the Inquiry’s work.