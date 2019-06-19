Guidance

NAAS: national assessment and accreditation system

Practical resources to help employers explain NAAS to their organisation.

Published 19 June 2019
1. Guidance: NAAS – national assessment and accreditation system

2. Presentation: NAAS explained

Details

These resources are for:

  • employers, such as local authorities and children’s trusts in NAAS early adopter sites
  • NAAS leads
  • child and family social work practitioners and practice supervisors

1. Guidance

This guidance will help you understand:

  • the purpose of NAAS
  • the steps involved in NAAS accreditation
  • the assessment process

You can use the guidance along with the presentation below to explain the programme to your organisation.

2. Presentation

These slides will help you explain:

  • why your organisation volunteered to be part of NAAS
  • how you can embed NAAS locally

More NAAS communications materials are available.

