Guidance
NAAS: national assessment and accreditation system
Practical resources to help employers explain NAAS to their organisation.
Documents
Details
These resources are for:
- employers, such as local authorities and children’s trusts in NAAS early adopter sites
- NAAS leads
- child and family social work practitioners and practice supervisors
1. Guidance
This guidance will help you understand:
- the purpose of NAAS
- the steps involved in NAAS accreditation
- the assessment process
You can use the guidance along with the presentation below to explain the programme to your organisation.
2. Presentation
These slides will help you explain:
- why your organisation volunteered to be part of NAAS
- how you can embed NAAS locally
More NAAS communications materials are available.
Published 19 June 2019