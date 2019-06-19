Guidance

NAAS communications materials

Resources NAAS leads can use to brief social workers on the assessment and plan their communications strategy.

Published 19 June 2019
From:
Department for Education
Applies to:
England

Documents

1. Communications strategy

HTML

2. Presentation: NAAS explained

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 145KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternative.formats@education.gov.uk . Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

3. Activity: Myth buster

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 53.6KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternative.formats@education.gov.uk . Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

4. Activity: One-word icebreaker

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 50.8KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternative.formats@education.gov.uk . Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

5. Template: Intranet article

HTML

Details

Instructions

You do not have to use all of these resources. You should use the resources you think will work best for your organisation.

1. Communications strategy

Advice on how to communicate NAAS and use the resources within your organisation.

2. Presentation: NAAS explained

Customise these slides to explain NAAS to your organisation.

3. Activity: Myth buster

Use these slides to encourage understanding about NAAS within your organisation.

4. Activity: One word icebreaker

Use these slides to gauge the level of understanding and interest in NAAS.

5. Template: Intranet article

Copy and paste this sample article and use it on your organisation’s intranet or newsletter. You can change the text to suit your organisation’s requirements.

Contact

NAAS - national assessment and accreditation system

Published 19 June 2019

Related content