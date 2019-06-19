Guidance
NAAS communications materials
Resources NAAS leads can use to brief social workers on the assessment and plan their communications strategy.
You do not have to use all of these resources. You should use the resources you think will work best for your organisation.
1. Communications strategy
Advice on how to communicate NAAS and use the resources within your organisation.
2. Presentation: NAAS explained
Customise these slides to explain NAAS to your organisation.
3. Activity: Myth buster
Use these slides to encourage understanding about NAAS within your organisation.
4. Activity: One word icebreaker
Use these slides to gauge the level of understanding and interest in NAAS.
5. Template: Intranet article
Copy and paste this sample article and use it on your organisation’s intranet or newsletter. You can change the text to suit your organisation’s requirements.