Monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in England wastewater, monthly statistics: 1 June to 23 August 2021

Data showing the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA detected in wastewater by the Environmental Monitoring for Health Protections (EMHP) wastewater monitoring programme.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
30 September 2021

Applies to England

Environmental Monitoring For Health Protection (EMHP); wastewater monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 in England: 1 June to 23 August 2021

EMHP wastewater concentration data: 1 June to 23 August 2021

This release contains data about the EMHP wastewater programme.

The data cover the period 1 June to 23 August 2021.

This includes data on the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater sampled from sewage treatment works as part of the EMHP National Monitoring programme.

