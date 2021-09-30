Monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in England wastewater, monthly statistics: 1 June to 23 August 2021
Data showing the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA detected in wastewater by the Environmental Monitoring for Health Protections (EMHP) wastewater monitoring programme.
Applies to England
This release contains data about the EMHP wastewater programme.
The data cover the period 1 June to 23 August 2021.
This includes data on the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater sampled from sewage treatment works as part of the EMHP National Monitoring programme.