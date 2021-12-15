Guidance

MOD Welsh Language Scheme 2021

When conducting public business in Wales, English and Welsh languages are treated equally.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
15 December 2021

Documents

MOD Privacy Notice

ODT, 44.2 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Hysbysiad Preifatrwydd MOD

ODT, 45.9 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Welsh Language Champion for Defence biography and statement

HTML

Pencampwr y Gymraeg ym Maes Amddiffyn bywgraffiad a datganiad

HTML

Details

The Ministry of Defence’s Welsh Language Scheme, approved in October 2021, sets out how the Ministry of Defence will give effect to the principle that it will always treat the English and Welsh languages equally, when providing services to the Welsh speaking public in Wales.

The Welsh Language Scheme

Annual Report 2019-2020

Contact us

We welcome recommendations on how we can improve our services under the MOD Welsh Language Scheme. If you have any suggestions, or are unhappy with the service being provided, you can contact us in the first instance as follows:

Email: MOD-WelshLanguageScheme@mod.gov.uk

Postal Address:

MOD Welsh Language Scheme
United Kingdom Strategic Command
Room HG4 Hackett Building
Defence Academy of the United Kingdom
Shrivenham SN5 8LA

Published 15 December 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do