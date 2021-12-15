MOD Welsh Language Scheme 2021
When conducting public business in Wales, English and Welsh languages are treated equally.
Documents
Details
The Ministry of Defence’s Welsh Language Scheme, approved in October 2021, sets out how the Ministry of Defence will give effect to the principle that it will always treat the English and Welsh languages equally, when providing services to the Welsh speaking public in Wales.
Contact us
We welcome recommendations on how we can improve our services under the MOD Welsh Language Scheme. If you have any suggestions, or are unhappy with the service being provided, you can contact us in the first instance as follows:
Email: MOD-WelshLanguageScheme@mod.gov.uk
Postal Address:
MOD Welsh Language Scheme
United Kingdom Strategic Command
Room HG4 Hackett Building
Defence Academy of the United Kingdom
Shrivenham SN5 8LA