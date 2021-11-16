Minimum standards for private sector providers of COVID-19 testing

All coronavirus (COVID-19) testing services must meet certain minimum standards set by the government. Private sector testing providers must also complete a declaration stating that their tests meet these standards.

Each scheme has different minimum standards. For example, day 2 and day 8 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing services must meet different minimum standards from ‘general population’ testing services for people without COVID-19 symptoms.

The government has published guidance on the minimum standards that private providers of COVID-19 testing services must meet when offering the following services:

general population testing services for people without COVID-19 symptoms (includes PCR and lateral flow tests)

day 2 lateral flow tests for people arriving in England from another country

day 2 and day 8 PCR testing services for people arriving in England from another country

Test to Release testing services for people who want to see if they can end quarantine early after international travel

How to become a private provider

There is separate guidance for prospective providers on how to become a private provider of COVID-19 testing and get added to the GOV.UK list for the testing service you offer.

Finding and choosing a private COVID-19 test provider

The guidance on this page is for private providers of COVID-19 testing. If you’re a member of the public looking for a provider, see the lists of providers on GOV.UK and read our guidance on finding and choosing a private COVID-19 test provider.