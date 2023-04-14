Transparency data

MHRA performance data for assessment of clinical trials and established medicines

MHRA performance metrics for clinical trials and established medicines assessment

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
14 April 2023

Clinical trials performance data

MHRA established medicines performance data - January to March 2023

Information provided by the MHRA on current performance of regulatory decisions in the assessment of clinical trials and established medicines. This information is being provided to support companies to plan more effectively and with more certainty.

Contacting us

The performance data and timeframes published here are the most accurate indicators for the progress of assessments. Please review the most up-to-date performance metrics and timelines before contacting our Customer Experience Centre to check the status of your application(s).

MHRA clinical trials and established medicines performance data

Read more about the performance data and timelines for established medicines and performance data for clinical trials in the attached documents.

