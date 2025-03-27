MHRA Performance Data
Performance data for MHRA key performance indicators (KPIs) and information on the expected timeline to complete a specific regulatory function.
Details
Our 2024/25 business plan gave a commitment to our focus being the optimisation of our service delivery for customers. It introduced key performance indicators (KPIs) and a corporate objective to enhance the transparency and accessibility of our performance data. Here we provide the MHRA performance data for February 2025 for each KPI. We also provide information on the expected timeline to complete a specific regulatory function and the current average timeline.
Our aim is to help applicants with decision making, based on our performance data, and to ensure greater accountability for our service delivery.