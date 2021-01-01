Guidance

MHRA guidance on the health institution exemption (HIE) – IVDR and MDR (Northern Ireland)

The Regulations for in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVDs) and medical devices (MDs) will keep the exemption for manufacturing or modifying and using IVDs or MDs within the same health institution.

Published 1 January 2021
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

MHRA guidance on the health institution exemption (HIE) – IVDR and MDR (Northern Ireland)

PDF, 394KB, 21 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This guidance is only relevant for healthcare institutions in Northern Ireland. For information on the regulation of medical devices on the Great Britain market (England, Wales and Scotland), please see our published guidance.

Published 1 January 2021

Brexit

Check how the new rules affect you