MHRA gender pay gap report

Detailed data on the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s gender pay gap reports.
The Department of Health releases its gender pay gap figures which also covers the Agency.
From 6 April 2017 employers in Great Britain with more than 250 staff will be required by law to publish the following four types of figures annually on their own website and on a government website:
- gender pay gap (mean and median averages)
- gender bonus gap (mean and median averages)
- proportion of men and women receiving bonuses
- proportion of men and women in each quartile of the organisation’s pay structure
These requirements will provide unprecedented transparency, generate wider debate and encourage employers to close the gap.
MHRA is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce and to analysing and improving our gender pay gap through focused action.
The data presented has been completed using the standard calculations with data has been extracted from the Agency’s payroll. It is selected as at a specific date each year; the ‘snapshot date’. The latest snapshot date for public sector organisations was 31 March 2018.
We have used data from all relevant employees, taking account of full time equivalent pay and gender.
The template covers:
- mean gender pay gap in hourly pay (the difference between the average of men’s and women’s pay).
- median gender pay gap in hourly pay (the difference between the midpoints in the ranges of men’s and women’s pay)
- mean bonus gender pay gap (the difference between the average of bonuses paid to men and women)
- median bonus gender pay gap (the difference between the midpoints in the ranges of men’s and women’s pay)
- proportion of males and females receiving a bonus payment
- proportion of males and females in each pay quartile (quartile’s formed by listing all employees with their hourly rate, from highest to lowest and splitting them into four quartiles)
Last updated 23 January 2020 + show all updates
-
We have added in the MHRA Agency gender pay gap report for April 2018 to March 2019
-
Added the 2017-2018 Agency gender pay gap report
-
First published.