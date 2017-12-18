MHRA gender pay gap report

The Department of Health releases its gender pay gap figures which also covers the Agency.

From 6 April 2017 employers in Great Britain with more than 250 staff will be required by law to publish the following four types of figures annually on their own website and on a government website:

gender pay gap (mean and median averages)

gender bonus gap (mean and median averages)

proportion of men and women receiving bonuses

proportion of men and women in each quartile of the organisation’s pay structure

These requirements will provide unprecedented transparency, generate wider debate and encourage employers to close the gap.

MHRA is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce and to analysing and improving our gender pay gap through focused action.

The data presented has been completed using the standard calculations with data has been extracted from the Agency’s payroll. It is selected as at a specific date each year; the ‘snapshot date’. The latest snapshot date for public sector organisations was 31 March 2018.

We have used data from all relevant employees, taking account of full time equivalent pay and gender.

The template covers: