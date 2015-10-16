MHRA annual accountability review minutes
The minutes of the ministerial annual accountability review of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Documents
Details
Minutes of the annual accountability review, which is held between the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.
Note: there was no meeting held for 2023 to 2024.
Updates to this page
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Added minutes for the 2024 to 2025 accountability review.
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Published the 'Annual accountability review minutes 2022 to 2023: 3 July 2023'.
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Published the Annual accountability review minutes 2021 to 2022: 12 July 2022.
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Added annual accountability review minutes for 2017 to 2018, 2018 to 2019, 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021.
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Added minutes for the Annual Accountability Review 2016-17
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Added minutes for the 2015 to 2016 accountability review.
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First published.