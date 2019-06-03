MGN 486 (M+F) Amendment 1 access to shore based welfare facilities

Amendment 1 replaces MGN 486 (M).

The maritime labour convention, 2006 require members to ensure that shore-based welfare facilities are easily accessible and to promote the development of appropriate welfare facilities in designated ports.

The merchant navy welfare board acts as the national seafarers’ welfare board and is the umbrella charity for the welfare of seafarers (including fishermen) and their dependents in the UK, including supporting the port welfare committees at local and regional levels, which promote welfare activities locally.

