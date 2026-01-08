Policy paper

Mental Health Act 2025: easy read

Changes to the law that tells people what to do if they need to stay in hospital after a mental health crisis.

Department of Health and Social Care
8 January 2026

Applies to England and Wales

Mental Health Act: easy read

Mental Health Act: easy read (print version)

We want to make mental health care better for people.

The government has changed the law called the Mental Health Act. We decided to make changes to the law after there was a big review.

We want to make changes so people do not stay in hospital unless they need to. We also want the changes to stop people being taken to a police or prison cell when waiting for care and treatment.

We have written these changes in a new act, the Mental Health Act 2025.

