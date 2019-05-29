Memorandum of understanding: DfE and The Insolvency Service

This memorandum of understanding ( MoU ) sets out how The Insolvency Service and the Department for Education ( DfE ), including its executive agency the Education and Skills Funding Agency ( ESFA ), propose to work together in:

co-ordinating their regulatory operations

sharing information

formulating the regulatory policy framework within which they work

The MoU promotes:

effective working and communication between The Insolvency Service and DfE

clarity about their respective roles and responsibilities, working procedures, legal powers and constraints