Memorandum of understanding: DfE and The Insolvency Service
An agreement between DfE and The Insolvency Service about sharing information and the regulation of academy trusts.
Details
This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out how The Insolvency Service and the Department for Education (DfE), including its executive agency the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA), propose to work together in:
- co-ordinating their regulatory operations
- sharing information
- formulating the regulatory policy framework within which they work
The MoU promotes:
- effective working and communication between The Insolvency Service and DfE
- clarity about their respective roles and responsibilities, working procedures, legal powers and constraints
It is intended to cover DfE’s regulatory interest in companies carrying out educational activities, specifically academy trusts which are companies limited by guarantee.
Published 29 May 2019