Medical technology strategy: one year on

This sets out what government has achieved over the last 12 months since publishing the Medical technology strategy and outlines the next steps to support:

delivery of the strategy’s vision for the right product, at the right price and in the right place

the continued delivery of high-quality care, outstanding patient safety and excellent patient outcomes in a way that makes best use of taxpayer money

To achieve our vision of streamlining the innovation pathway by ensuring the steps from entry to adoption are joined up and clear, we remain committed to collaborating with key stakeholders. This includes industry, patient groups, clinicians and the wider health and social care system in England and across the devolved administrations.

We have structured the report into the 4 overarching stages of the pathway that government is seeking to improve:

entry point

approvals

funding and commercial

adoption

We are encouraged by the progress made across the pathway through the launch and delivery of initiatives and are excited by the opportunities that lie before us. We look forward to continuing to work with patients and partners in further delivering the ambitions of the medtech strategy.