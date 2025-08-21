Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2025 to 2026: care provider fees

The 3 target areas for the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund ( MSIF ) are:

increasing fee rates paid to adult social care providers in local areas

increasing adult social care workforce capacity and retention

reducing adult social care waiting times

Local authorities were required to report data on local authority fee rates for adult social care providers in the financial years 2024 to 2025 and 2025 to 2026 as part of MSIF . The purpose is to find out how much the MSIF grant and broader local government funding is having an impact in helping local care markets through fee uplifts (increases).

See the initial reporting template on the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2025 to 2026 page for the questions used to collect the fee rates.

This publication updates the 2024 to 2025 fee rates published in October 2024.

This report is a continuation of similar reports published as part of the improved Better Care Fund (iBCF). It additionally includes local authority fee rates and fee rate uplifts for external providers of supported living, care homes without nursing for clients aged 18 to 64, and care homes with nursing for clients aged 18 to 64.