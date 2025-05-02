Guidance

Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2025 to 2026

Sets out the guidance to support local authorities in administering the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund in 2025 to 2026.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
2 May 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2025 to 2026: main guidance

HTML

Annex A: provisional reporting templates and guidance

HTML

Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2025 to 2026: initial reporting template

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 153 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This guidance is intended to support local authorities in administering the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund (MSIF) in 2025 to 2026.

It should be read alongside the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund grant determination 2025 to 2026, which will be published and linked here shortly.

The ‘Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2025 to 2026: initial reporting template’ combines the MSIF final 2024 to 2025 report and the MSIF initial 2025 to 2026 report.

Local authorities will need to complete and return the report to the Department of Health and Social Care by 11:59pm on 11 June 2025.

Updates to this page

Published 2 May 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page