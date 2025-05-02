This guidance is intended to support local authorities in administering the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund ( MSIF ) in 2025 to 2026.

It should be read alongside the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund grant determination 2025 to 2026, which will be published and linked here shortly.

The ‘Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2025 to 2026: initial reporting template’ combines the MSIF final 2024 to 2025 report and the MSIF initial 2025 to 2026 report.

Local authorities will need to complete and return the report to the Department of Health and Social Care by 11:59pm on 11 June 2025.