Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2023 to 2024: care provider fees

At the Autumn Statement in November 2022, the government announced the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund ( MSIF ) for adult social care. The 3 target areas of improvement for this grant are:

increasing fee rates paid to adult social care providers in local areas

increasing adult social care workforce capacity and retention

reducing adult social care waiting times

Local authorities were required to report data on local authority fee rates for adult social care providers in the financial year 2023 to 2024. The purpose is to find out how much the MSIF grant and broader local government funding is having an impact in helping local care markets through fee uplifts (increases). See Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2023 to 2024 for the initial metric reporting template (May 2023) used to collect the fee rates.

This report is a continuation of similar reports published as part of the improved Better Care Fund (iBCF). It newly includes local authority fee rates and fee rate uplifts for external providers of supported living, care homes without nursing for clients aged 18 to 64, and care homes with nursing for clients aged 18 to 64.