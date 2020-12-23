Making a Christmas bubble if you live in a supported living setting
Sets out advice for people who live in a supported living setting who are considering forming a Christmas bubble.
Documents
Details
This guidance is for anyone who lives in a supported living setting, whether by themselves or with other people. It includes people whose care and support is paid for by the local authority or where a person pays themselves, for example by a Direct Payment or by an Individual Service Fund.
It relates to Christmas Day (25 December) only. It relates to people living in Tier 1, 2 or 3 areas only.
This guidance is also for supported living managers.