Making a Christmas bubble if you live in a supported living setting

Sets out advice for people who live in a supported living setting who are considering forming a Christmas bubble.

Published 23 December 2020
Department of Health and Social Care
England

Forming a Christmas bubble if you live in a supported living setting

This guidance is for anyone who lives in a supported living setting, whether by themselves or with other people. It includes people whose care and support is paid for by the local authority or where a person pays themselves, for example by a Direct Payment or by an Individual Service Fund.

It relates to Christmas Day (25 December) only. It relates to people living in Tier 1, 2 or 3 areas only.

This guidance is also for supported living managers.

Published 23 December 2020

