Major conditions strategy: case for change and our strategic framework
Ahead of the government's forthcoming major conditions strategy, this report sets out our approach to tackling the groups of conditions that drive ill health in England.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Following the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s commitment to publish a major conditions strategy, this government report sets out the case for change and strategic framework for the final strategy.
The final strategy will aim to improve outcomes and better meet the needs of our ageing population living with an increasing number of conditions. Tackling the groups of major conditions that drive ill health in England provides an important opportunity to improve the lives of millions of people. Reducing suffering from these conditions will move us towards our objective of increasing healthy life expectancy by 2035, help us to ease pressure on the health system and reduce the number of people out of work due to ill health.