MAA request for change form

Regulated community should use the Military Aviation Authority request for change form to propose changes to regulatory articles or associated manuals.
The regulated community should use the MAA request for change (RFC) form to submit a proposal for change to regulatory articles (RA’s) or associated manuals.
To request clarification of regulation meaning, routine correspondence methods such as email, letter and telephone may be used.
The MAA may still request a completed MAA RFC form, depending on the nature of the enquiry.
Notwithstanding that formal amendment may result from a clarification request, initial requests for clarification should not be submitted on a MAA RFC form.
The MAA RFC form can be submitted via email to the MAA regulatory publications team (MRPT) at dsa-maa-mrp enquires. If clarification is required regarding the need for submission of an MAA RFC form, then the regulated community can contact the MRPT.
