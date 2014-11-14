MAA request for change form

Related information

The regulated community should use the MAA request for change ( RFC ) form to submit a proposal for change to regulatory articles ( RA ’s) or associated manuals.

To request clarification of regulation meaning, routine correspondence methods such as email, letter and telephone may be used.

The MAA may still request a completed MAA RFC form, depending on the nature of the enquiry.

Notwithstanding that formal amendment may result from a clarification request, initial requests for clarification should not be submitted on a MAA RFC form.