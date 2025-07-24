Impact assessment

Lung cancer screening: equality impact assessment

Equality impact assessment for targeted screening for lung cancer.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
24 July 2025

Documents

Equality impact assessment: screening for lung cancer

HTML

Details

The UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) recommends offering screening for lung cancer.

This equality impact assessment covers:

  • background information about screening, and targeted lung cancer screening specifically
  • discussion of the impacts of targeted lung cancer screening on the general public
  • evidence of the impacts
  • analysis of the impacts
  • discussion of the engagement undertaken regarding implementation of lung cancer screening
  • a summary of the analysis

Updates to this page

Published 24 July 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page