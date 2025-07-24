Lung cancer screening: equality impact assessment
Equality impact assessment for targeted screening for lung cancer.
The UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) recommends offering screening for lung cancer.
This equality impact assessment covers:
- background information about screening, and targeted lung cancer screening specifically
- discussion of the impacts of targeted lung cancer screening on the general public
- evidence of the impacts
- analysis of the impacts
- discussion of the engagement undertaken regarding implementation of lung cancer screening
- a summary of the analysis