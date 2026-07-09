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Policy paper

Life Sciences Jobs Plan

A plan to ensure the UK life sciences sector has the skilled workforce it needs for future growth.

From:
Department for Business and Trade, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Department of Health and Social Care and Office for Life Sciences
Published
9 July 2026

Documents

Life Sciences Jobs Plan

PDF, 9.06 MB, 42 pages

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Life Sciences Jobs Plan: annex A

PDF, 3.29 MB, 13 pages

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Life Sciences Jobs Plan: annex B

PDF, 1.98 MB, 8 pages

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Details

The Life Sciences Jobs Plan sets out how government, industry and partners across the UK will work together over the next 3 years to address current and future workforce challenges in the Life Sciences sector.

The plan supports delivery of the Industrial Strategy commitment to develop sector-specific Jobs Plans for priority growth sectors. It complements the Life Sciences Sector Plan, the 10 Year Health Plan for England, and wider reforms to skills and employment.

It sets out actions to:

  • strengthen the domestic skills pipeline
  • improve routes into the sector
  • support businesses to access training
  • ensure Life Sciences continues to offer high-quality jobs across the UK

The plan is structured around 4 pillars:

  • improving sector coordination
  • skills
  • hiring
  • good jobs

Updates to this page

Published 9 July 2026

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