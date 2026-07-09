Life Sciences Jobs Plan
A plan to ensure the UK life sciences sector has the skilled workforce it needs for future growth.
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The Life Sciences Jobs Plan sets out how government, industry and partners across the UK will work together over the next 3 years to address current and future workforce challenges in the Life Sciences sector.
The plan supports delivery of the Industrial Strategy commitment to develop sector-specific Jobs Plans for priority growth sectors. It complements the Life Sciences Sector Plan, the 10 Year Health Plan for England, and wider reforms to skills and employment.
It sets out actions to:
- strengthen the domestic skills pipeline
- improve routes into the sector
- support businesses to access training
- ensure Life Sciences continues to offer high-quality jobs across the UK
The plan is structured around 4 pillars:
- improving sector coordination
- skills
- hiring
- good jobs