Life sciences competitiveness indicators, 2026

Feedback notice The Office for Life Sciences (OLS) aims to continuously evolve the content and methods used in the LSCIs publication based on our users’ needs. If you would like to give specific feedback or wish to be on our user list to receive updates about proposed changes, please contact analysis@officeforlifesciences.gov.uk. Responsible statistician: Claire Beaton Contact: analysis@officeforlifesciences.gov.uk

The Life sciences competitiveness indicators (LSCIs) are a set of high-level indicators used to measure the performance of the UK’s life sciences sector by benchmarking the UK in relation to comparator countries. The indicators are brought together from a range of different sources, including data already in the public domain, and commercially sourced data published for the first time via this report. Areas covered include:

research environment

domestic market

production environment

international collaboration

investment environment

access to skilled labour

These statistics commit to a Voluntary Application of the Code of Practice for Statistics. For more details on how the principles in the code are applied to these statistics, please see the accompanying statement of voluntary application of the Code of Practice for statistics.