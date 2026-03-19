Research and analysis

Life sciences competitiveness indicators, 2026

Data on the life sciences sector in the UK and other countries.

From:
Office for Life Sciences, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Department of Health and Social Care and Department for Business and Trade
Published
19 March 2026

Documents

Life sciences competitiveness indicators 2026: summary

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Life sciences competitiveness indicators 2026: user guide

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Life sciences competitiveness indicators 2026: life sciences ecosystem

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Life sciences competitiveness indicators 2026: statement of voluntary application of the Code of Practice for statistics

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Life sciences competitiveness indicators 2026: pre-release access list

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Life sciences competitiveness indicators 2026: data tables

ODS, 196 KB

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Details

Feedback notice

The Office for Life Sciences (OLS) aims to continuously evolve the content and methods used in the LSCIs publication based on our users’ needs. If you would like to give specific feedback or wish to be on our user list to receive updates about proposed changes, please contact analysis@officeforlifesciences.gov.uk.

Responsible statistician: Claire Beaton

Contact: analysis@officeforlifesciences.gov.uk

The Life sciences competitiveness indicators (LSCIs) are a set of high-level indicators used to measure the performance of the UK’s life sciences sector by benchmarking the UK in relation to comparator countries. The indicators are brought together from a range of different sources, including data already in the public domain, and commercially sourced data published for the first time via this report. Areas covered include:

  • research environment
  • domestic market
  • production environment
  • international collaboration
  • investment environment
  • access to skilled labour

These statistics commit to a Voluntary Application of the Code of Practice for Statistics. For more details on how the principles in the code are applied to these statistics, please see the accompanying statement of voluntary application of the Code of Practice for statistics.

Updates to this page

Published 19 March 2026

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