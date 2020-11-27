Guidance

Liberty Protection Safeguards factsheets

Information about Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS).

Published 27 November 2020
Department of Health and Social Care
Wales and England

Liberty Protection Safeguards: what they are

Information about the LPS system, which will be replacing the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS).

DoLS is the system used to authorise the care or treatment arrangements of an individual who lacks mental capacity to consent to their arrangements. These safeguards apply when a person is ‘deprived of their liberty’ in a care home or hospital, in England or Wales.

More factsheets will be added.

Published 27 November 2020

