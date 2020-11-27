Liberty Protection Safeguards factsheets
Information about Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS).
Information about the LPS system, which will be replacing the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS).
DoLS is the system used to authorise the care or treatment arrangements of an individual who lacks mental capacity to consent to their arrangements. These safeguards apply when a person is ‘deprived of their liberty’ in a care home or hospital, in England or Wales.
More factsheets will be added.
Published 27 November 2020