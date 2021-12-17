Correspondence

Liberty Protection Safeguards: delay to implementation

DHSC has written to the Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS) national steering group to announce that the aim to implement the LPS by April 2022 cannot be met.

Department of Health and Social Care
17 December 2021

Applies to England and Wales

Letter from DHSC to Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS) national steering group members

The LPS were introduced by the Mental Capacity (Amendment) Act 2019. It will be the system that will authorise arrangements amounting to a deprivation of liberty in order to provide care or treatment to an individual who lacks the relevant mental capacity to consent to those arrangements, in England and Wales.

The LPS were due to be implemented by April 2022, but this aim is now unfeasible. This letter sets out the reasons for the delay.

