Letters from Defence Afghan Relocation and Resettlement (DARR), UK Ministry of Defence, to Afghan Resettlement Programme (ARP) individuals regarding 2022 data incident

Defence Afghan Relocation and Resettlement (DARR) address a data incident which took place in February 2022 affecting some applications to the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme and its predecessor, the Ex-Gratia Scheme (EGS).

The first letter addresses individuals who are currently in the UK, having relocated under the Afghan Resettlement Programme (ARP).

The second letter addresses individuals who are ARP-eligible and are in the process of relocating to the UK.

The letters provide information on the nature of the incident, its implications for affected individuals, and the protective measures implemented by the Ministry of Defence (MOD). Guidance is also provided, including links to further support and resources.