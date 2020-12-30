Letter to the health and care sector about the UK–EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement
Edward Argar wrote to the health and social care sector about the UK–EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement and the government's preparations for 1 January 2021.
Documents
Details
This letter is written by Health Minister Edward Argar MP, on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care.
It tells industry and the health and social care sector what the UK–EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement means for health and social care. It reinforces that this does not remove any of the requirements to act now to prepare for new customs and border arrangements when the UK leaves the single market and customs union.