Letter to medicines and medical products suppliers: 3 August 2020

DHSC's Chief Commercial Officer wrote to medicine suppliers, supply chain and businesses.

Published 3 August 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Letter to medicine suppliers: 3 August 2020

This letter is written by Steve Oldfield, Chief Commercial Officer, on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

It sets out the government’s plan and requests of industry and the wider supply chain ahead of the end of the transition period to help ensure the continuity of supply of medical goods into and out of the UK.

