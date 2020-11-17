Letter to medicines and medical products suppliers: 17 November 2020
DHSC's Chief Commercial Officer wrote to medicine suppliers, supply chain and businesses.
This letter is written by Steve Oldfield, Chief Commercial Officer, on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
It reminds industry and the wider supply chain of the government’s plans for the end of the transition period to help ensure the continuity of supply of medical goods into and out of the UK.
