Letter from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to Dr Camilla Kingdon

Applies to England
This letter is from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to Dr Camilla Kingdon, thanking her for chairing the independent review of children’s hearing services.
The letter sets out the next steps for the review now that Dr Kingdon’s report has been published. The report sets out Dr Kingdon’s findings and recommendations for children’s hearing services.