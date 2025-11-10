Correspondence

Letter from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to Dr Camilla Kingdon

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care thanks Dr Camilla Kingdon for undertaking the review of children’s hearing services, and sets out next steps.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
10 November 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Letter from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to Dr Camilla Kingdon

HTML

Details

This letter is from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to Dr Camilla Kingdon, thanking her for chairing the independent review of children’s hearing services.

The letter sets out the next steps for the review now that Dr Kingdon’s report has been published. The report sets out Dr Kingdon’s findings and recommendations for children’s hearing services.

Updates to this page

Published 10 November 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content