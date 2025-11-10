Kingdon review of children’s hearing services: final report
Sets out the final report from the independent review of children’s hearing services in England.
This document is the final report of the independent review of children’s hearing services in England. The review was chaired by Dr Camilla Kingdon. The review undertook extensive engagement, including:
- over 100 interviews with clinicians, healthcare scientists, service providers, system leaders and national and regional bodies representing patients and their families
- 2 focus groups with parents and carers of children impacted by service failures
- over 450 responses to the call for evidence, reflecting views from individuals and organisations across the country
The review makes 12 key recommendations grouped into 3 themes:
- addressing the immediate areas for improvement with the NHS England’s Paediatric Hearing Services Improvement Programme
- placing services on a secure footing looking at commissioning, staffing, data, research and deaf awareness
- lessons for similar at-risk services to mitigate future crises, including workforce and culture changes